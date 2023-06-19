The Trick To Juicier Store-Bought Veggie Burgers Starts With An Onion

Commercial veggie burgers have improved by leaps and bounds since their initial market appearance in the early 1980s. In many respects, the store-bought variety can rival even the best homemade veggie burger recipes, and you certainly can't beat the convenience of popping one onto a skillet. However, one of the chief complaints surrounding the patties is their lack of juiciness and flavor. It's true that some brands seriously fall flat, but there's a simple fix from an ingredient you were probably prepping anyway: an onion.

Why do store-bought veggie burgers and onions complement each other? To start, take a look at your onion: it should be crisp, firm, and dripping with juice when sliced. All of these characteristics point to its ability to add moisture and savoriness to your potentially dry patty. After all, onions are 80-90% water, so you'd best put that boldly flavored liquid to work. All you have to do is coax the juice out of the onion and into your patty.