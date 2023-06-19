The Trick To Juicier Store-Bought Veggie Burgers Starts With An Onion
Commercial veggie burgers have improved by leaps and bounds since their initial market appearance in the early 1980s. In many respects, the store-bought variety can rival even the best homemade veggie burger recipes, and you certainly can't beat the convenience of popping one onto a skillet. However, one of the chief complaints surrounding the patties is their lack of juiciness and flavor. It's true that some brands seriously fall flat, but there's a simple fix from an ingredient you were probably prepping anyway: an onion.
Why do store-bought veggie burgers and onions complement each other? To start, take a look at your onion: it should be crisp, firm, and dripping with juice when sliced. All of these characteristics point to its ability to add moisture and savoriness to your potentially dry patty. After all, onions are 80-90% water, so you'd best put that boldly flavored liquid to work. All you have to do is coax the juice out of the onion and into your patty.
Onion punches up the burger's moisture and flavor
To turn your onion into a multitasking culinary tool, simply place the raw slices atop your veggie burger after you've flipped it on the first side. As the second side sizzles, your onion will cook partially to release some its delicious intrinsic juices, which will absorb directly into the patty beneath. The trick here is in the timing: Leave it in the pan long enough to get your onion softened, but not so long that you overcook the second side, thereby exacerbating the dryness problem further.
An easy fix for this problem is covering the pan after adding the onion slices. That way, you'll capture more heat to surround the onion on all sides — essentially steaming everything, which retains much of the onion's antioxidant content compared with other cooking methods, according to a Nutrition Journal study.
Onions not your favorite? Sliced mushrooms can fit the bill for moisture, although their flavor won't be as powerful. (Mushrooms also make for the juiciest beef burgers.)
How to choose the best store-bought veggie burgers
According to a 2022 press release, both Beyond Burger and Impossible Burger made it onto abillion's top 10 global rankings of best vegan burger. (Interestingly, Italy blew its international competition out of the water by claiming four out of the top six spots.) But among the brands available in the U.S., these two often rank highest largely due to their flavor and moisture profiles.
The onion hack here will be most impactful on burger varieties that have lower moisture and fat content. Because the Beyond and Impossible brands are relatively high in fat, they stay juicy even after cooking, whereas the lower-fat options tend to lose their water-based moisture when heated. Boca's Original Vegan Veggie Burgers, for example, boast one of the lowest fat contents of all brands at less than a gram per serving. That's definitely a patty that could use a little oniony love to keep it moist since fat is out of the picture.
But choosing the best veggie burger for you will depend on your flavor, health, and nutritional preferences. There's no wrong answer, but maybe keep a few slices of onion at the ready in case things start looking a little dry.