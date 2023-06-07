For The Juiciest Burger Blend Imaginable, Add Some Mushrooms

When you bite into a burger, it isn't just the flavor of the meat and toppings that you want to taste. You also expect it to be juicy when you sink your teeth in it, which can be especially hard to achieve if you're making burgers with lean meat. Whether it be ground turkey or beef with a low fat percentage, the patties are pretty much guaranteed to be tough or dry, no matter how perfect your grilling technique is. What if the fix was fungi?

To combat the lean meat conundrum, many recipes suggest mixing the ground beef with breadcrumbs or adding mayonnaise. But while these are effective methods, they aren't necessarily the best. Adding breadcrumbs will make your burgers more like meatloaf, and adding mayonnaise will increase the fat content, which you may not want to do if you're intentionally working with lean meat. An arguably better and equally effective way to go about achieving juicier burgers is to use mushrooms.