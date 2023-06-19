It Turns Out Tea Is A More Hydrating Drink Than We Thought
Popular wisdom might dictate that drinking tea will cause dehydration, but that isn't exactly the case, as we once thought. It's an understandable idea since plenty of drinks will dehydrate you without you knowing it. The fact is that tea just isn't one of those drinks — when it's consumed moderately, that is.
The reason that tea was thought of as a dehydrating beverage for a long time was because it often contains caffeine. Caffeine is what's known as a diuretic, which is a substance that causes increased urination and fluid loss. While diuretics have a need for medical purposes, consuming too much can cause other health problems due to dehydration.
While it's true that most teas contain plenty of caffeine (black tea contains the most, followed by green tea), it's also still a fluid. This means you're still hydrating when you drink it, and that counteracts the diuretic effects. So, if you're frequently dehydrated, it might not be your morning cup of tea that's to blame, and the solution is likely as simple as drinking more water.
How much tea you can drink before it will dehydrate you
It would take a significant amount of even the most caffeinated tea to dehydrate the average person. According to the USDA, the average cup of black tea contains about 47 milligrams of caffeine. The amount of caffeine that you would need to create a noticeable impact on daily hydration is far higher — around 500 milligrams to be exact.
However, the caffeine content of tea can differ a lot depending on the type of tea and how it's brewed. Even so, it would take over 10 cups to make a difference in your daily hydration. If you are still worried about hydration, you can always choose a different type of tea that contains less caffeine, lowering your chances of dehydration.
The USDA explains that green tea contains about 30 milligrams of caffeine, which is nearly half that of black tea. Most herbal teas are also caffeine-free, making them a good option for those that want a warm beverage to start their day, but are trying to cut back on caffeine.
Drinks that actually are dehydrating
The caffeine in your tea might not be a harmful diuretic, but that isn't the case for all drinks. For example, energy drinks have a significantly higher caffeine content and are far more likely to contribute to dehydration.
Caffeine isn't the only thing you need to be concerned with, though. Drinks that contain high amounts of alcohol and sugar are also known to have diuretic effects and may lead to dehydration. Even drinks like lemonade can be more dehydrating than you might think due to their high sugar content.
It's important that when you're consuming beverages with these three diuretics you are balancing them with a comparable amount of water. It can also help to sub in drinks like lemon water, which have great hydrating properties, as well. As far as your tea goes, however, there's nothing to worry about unless you're drinking excessive amounts.