It Turns Out Tea Is A More Hydrating Drink Than We Thought

Popular wisdom might dictate that drinking tea will cause dehydration, but that isn't exactly the case, as we once thought. It's an understandable idea since plenty of drinks will dehydrate you without you knowing it. The fact is that tea just isn't one of those drinks — when it's consumed moderately, that is.

The reason that tea was thought of as a dehydrating beverage for a long time was because it often contains caffeine. Caffeine is what's known as a diuretic, which is a substance that causes increased urination and fluid loss. While diuretics have a need for medical purposes, consuming too much can cause other health problems due to dehydration.

While it's true that most teas contain plenty of caffeine (black tea contains the most, followed by green tea), it's also still a fluid. This means you're still hydrating when you drink it, and that counteracts the diuretic effects. So, if you're frequently dehydrated, it might not be your morning cup of tea that's to blame, and the solution is likely as simple as drinking more water.