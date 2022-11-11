New Data Shows Food Inflation May Have Finally Reached Its Peak

If you're tired of dealing with and hearing about inflation (how could you not be?), you might not have to endure it for much longer.

You've probably heard the long-and-short of it by now, but to recap, the exorbitant prices that have been raging in restaurants and grocery stores, gas stations, and other industries since mid-2021 are the product of a slew of clashing issues. On top of standard inflation causes, such as high demand and low production, current inflation rates are made worse by factors including the war in Ukraine and global supply chain backups left over from the early months of the pandemic, per Stanford economist John Taylor.

Taylor notes that inflation rates jumped from 1.4% between January 2020 and January 2021 to 9.1% between June 2021 and June 2022. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the overall price of food at home increased 13.5% over the fiscal period that ended in August, which hasn't happened since 1979. Experts have been telling us that inflation rates are expected to go down around mid-2023, per Forbes. And those projections might be right on track, according to new data.