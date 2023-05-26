Egg Prices Are Dropping Faster Than Experts Anticipated

Finally, some encouraging news on the inflation front. According to a May 22 USDA market report, egg prices have fallen faster than experts expected. As of this writing, producers are paying an average of $0.84 for a dozen eggs — a considerable reduction from their peak price of $5.46.

Kevin Bergquist, the Agri-Food Institute sector manager of Wells Fargo, told Food Dive that the numbers surprised him. His reaction is presumably shared by members of the USDA, who recently projected that egg prices this month would fall by a scant 24.9% from this time last year. "The recent rapid decline in egg prices has likely been a bit of a surprise when looking at how far and how fast egg prices have dropped for producers in the last several weeks," he said.

Here's how one of the most inflated food products of 2022 unexpectedly crossed the road to the affordable side.