Pepsi Is Changing Up Its Look In A Major Way

If you're hearing the instantly recognizable "psst" of a cracked soda, there's a good chance that the can currently chilling your hand is either a Coke or a Pepsi. For more than a century, these two beverage behemoths have been engaged in the Cola Wars, a branding battle that fundamentally reshaped the face of American advertising.

Coke will always have one considerable advantage in these beverage battles: It is the original cola. As such, Pepsi has been forced to combat Coke's history by employing a more aggressive marketing strategy than its rival. For example, Pepsi was the sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show for a decade and only relinquished ownership of the coveted marketing slot to Apple Music for 2023's Super Bowl LVII. You may also recognize Pepsi advertisements like the delightful Michael Bublé Super Bowl commercial for Bubly or the company's much-maligned Kendall Jenner social activism advertisement faux pas.

Recently, Pepsi announced that it would be changing the trademark look and logo of its classic can completely, which may prove to be the company's boldest-ever brand move.