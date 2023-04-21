Food Bank Assistance Is At Risk, But More People Than Ever Need It

When boosted SNAP benefits returned to their pre-pandemic level in March 2023, many people questioned the economic impact. Given the unstable inflation numbers, rising food costs, and other economic indicators, people's ability to put food on the table continues to be strained. And when the bank account cannot support the need, some people turn to food banks to provide those needed items. Unfortunately, those charitable shelves are looking a little bare.

Reuters reported that the combination of rising inflation and the end of temporary food assistance benefits is straining food banks across the nation. Specifically, it stated that "visits to their pantries are as high or higher than they were at the height of the pandemic," with a demand increase between 46 and 125%. While charitable organizations are trying to increase purchases to keep up with demand, the need outweighs the supply.

Rising food costs continue to strain food budgets, which has some people turning to food banks to fill the gap. Even though charitable organizations — like Share Our Strength — continue to commit funds to offset the end in SNAP benefits, the dollars can only stretch so far. The higher costs impact how much the charity can purchase, which impacts the amounts it can give out. As more people struggle to put food on the table, the demand grows, and food banks may be unable to satisfy that need. In some ways, the hunger crisis in the U.S. could be the perfect example of an ouroboros.