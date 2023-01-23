Are Egg Costs Soaring Because Of Price Gouging?

With food costs continuing to be a concern for most shoppers, the longing for relief seems to be far in the distance. Although the days of clipping coupons and scoring great deals might be a memory, the reality is that some advocacy groups are wondering if price gouging is causing those food prices, especially egg costs, to continue at inflated levels.

According to the Go Banking Rates, price gouging is relegated at the state level since there is no Federal law against the suspect business practice. In addition, not every state regulates the commercial practice, but the standard is often measured through the terms of "excessive" or "unconscionable" price increases, which can be applied differently depending on the situation. Although Senator Warren introduced the Price Gouging Prevention Act in May 2022, the proposed legislation was not voted on during the term.

If the Federal government looks to intervene, the Department of Justice and other executive agencies use the Defense Production Act, but that option is often employed during national emergencies, most recently during the COVID-19 crisis, per National Law Review. Although some people might feel that the soaring egg costs are excessive or unconscionable, proving that standard might be more difficult than whipping up a perfect omelet.