Taco Bell Fanatics Have Spoken, The Beefy Crunch Burrito Will Be Making A Comeback

Taco Bell guests no longer have to compromise by ordering that Chalupa or trying to satisfy that crunchy craving with a 10-pack of tacos. The combination of crunchy, beefy, cheesy, and spicy is back on the menu. Yes, the fans have spoken, and starting in August, the Beefy Crunch Burrito will be back on the menu after earning the win via the Taco Bell app vote.

When quick-service restaurants try to stay relevant to food trends, favorite menu items can be pushed into the archives to make way for that exciting new flavor. When guests long to satisfy that craving, they get more than angry — they get vocal. From Change.org petitions to social media campaigns, the flavorful memory transforms into an actual dish on the table.

After a hugely successful 2022 Taco Bell in-app voting experience that brought back the Enchirito, the fans have spoken again. In a battle between the Beefy Crunch Burrito and the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, the flaming hot flavors could not be beaten. Although exact voting numbers were not revealed, Yahoo News reported that the Beefy Crunch Burrito received 60% of the 950,000 votes.

Fans will get a taste of this spicy menu offering for a limited time sometime in August, though just how long the returning menu item will last is unclear. Given that this burrito has been off the menu since 2018, there will be many people lining up for that first taste after such a long hiatus. That Baja Blast is waiting to cool off the tastebuds after that first bite.