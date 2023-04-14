Taco Bell Fanatics Have Spoken, The Beefy Crunch Burrito Will Be Making A Comeback
Taco Bell guests no longer have to compromise by ordering that Chalupa or trying to satisfy that crunchy craving with a 10-pack of tacos. The combination of crunchy, beefy, cheesy, and spicy is back on the menu. Yes, the fans have spoken, and starting in August, the Beefy Crunch Burrito will be back on the menu after earning the win via the Taco Bell app vote.
When quick-service restaurants try to stay relevant to food trends, favorite menu items can be pushed into the archives to make way for that exciting new flavor. When guests long to satisfy that craving, they get more than angry — they get vocal. From Change.org petitions to social media campaigns, the flavorful memory transforms into an actual dish on the table.
After a hugely successful 2022 Taco Bell in-app voting experience that brought back the Enchirito, the fans have spoken again. In a battle between the Beefy Crunch Burrito and the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, the flaming hot flavors could not be beaten. Although exact voting numbers were not revealed, Yahoo News reported that the Beefy Crunch Burrito received 60% of the 950,000 votes.
Fans will get a taste of this spicy menu offering for a limited time sometime in August, though just how long the returning menu item will last is unclear. Given that this burrito has been off the menu since 2018, there will be many people lining up for that first taste after such a long hiatus. That Baja Blast is waiting to cool off the tastebuds after that first bite.
Who is Richard Axton and why is he forever tied to the Beefy Crunch Burrito?
Many names live in food infamy. While Glen Bell might have founded Taco Bell, other people have been associated with the quick service restaurant brand over the years. If it wasn't for Krish Jagirdar, the Mexican Pizza would not be delighting guests yet again. For Beefy Crunch Burrito fans, it is time to thank Richard Axton for this triumphant food return.
As reported by Today, Axton created the Beefy Crunch Movement on Facebook. For 12 years, he has been spearheading the passion and devotion to the long-gone menu item. When this Taco Bell menu item first became available in 2010, the idea of putting Flamin Hot Cheetos inside a burrito was unusual. Whether it was the spice, the crunch, or something else, it resonated with fans, and people could not get enough.
Over the years, fans have shown their passion for the Beefy Crunch Burrito in many ways. Some people proved their devotion permanently with tattoos. Others drove long distances to get one more bite when the burrito briefly reappeared periodically. Given that the Beefy Crunch Burrito won the fan vote, it seems that Axton and his Beefy Crunch Movement have been heard. Now, what will the group do in order to keep the item permanently on the Taco Bell menu? Based on their longstanding devotion, they will not be silent.