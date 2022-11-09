The Incredible Lengths One TikToker Went To Preserve A Bag Of Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Flamin' Hot Cheetos are certainly a popular snack. Eater reports that spicy snacks have seen an increase in popularity over the last few years especially. Over half of the U.S. population surveyed have reportedly tried Flamin' Hot Cheetos at some point, and 46% of the surveyed Generation Z respondents consider them a favorite snack, per Eater. One theory is that people already enjoy the familiar taste of Cheetos, but a little bit of extra kick can add some excitement to the snack.
Flamin' Hot Cheetos were first invented at Frito-Lay's Texas headquarters in 1989, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lynne Greenfield, a junior employee, was tasked with developing the Flamin' Hot brand and succeeded in bringing it into existence. Now, the spicy snack can be found in convenience stores worldwide, and continue to be beloved by its loyal following. One TikTok artist took his love for the snack to the extreme with his latest art project.
One person showed his dedication in a unique way
We might all have a favorite snack, but not everyone is as dedicated as TikTok user @Sunday.nobody. According to Insider, the artist spent four months designing and building a 3,000-pound concrete sarcophagus, complete with reinforcement and documented it all for a TikTok video. The purpose was to preserve a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos inside. The bag was cast inside a block of resin before being suspended with wires inside the sarcophagus. The artist then created a headstone, which was embossed with the Flamin' Hot Cheetos' ingredients.
The sarcophagus was buried on property owned by some of the artist's fans using a tractor and pry bar, and a monument was placed over the burial site. The headstone, which features a QR code leading to the video, will be placed at a later date. The artist hopes that the Cheetos will remain buried for 10,000 years, and said that his favorite comment regarding the whole ordeal is that when it is eventually opened in the future, it will cause debate over whether people in 2022 worshipped Flamin' Hot Cheetos, or they caused our downfall.