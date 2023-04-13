A New Report Shows That Meat Alternative Companies Need Government Support To Truly Thrive

For many of us, meat makes its way into almost every meal. On average, Americans eat more meat than the vast majority of other nations. But there's a sizable contingent of Americans who are moving away from meat altogether. Some surveys suggest that as much as 10% of the country has opted to follow a plant-based diet of some kind.

As a response to the changing culture and its effect on consumer habits, the artificial meat market has exploded. In 2022, the FDA gave its first official seal of approval for cultivated meat. Additionally, several fast-food franchises have experimented with artificial meat items; folks have been able enjoy the Impossible Whopper since 2019.

All told, cultured meat products were valued at just under $247 million in 2022, and the sector is expected to continue its exponential growth in the upcoming years. However, recent evidence suggests that the artificial meat industry may need government intervention to achieve its full potential.