Construction Has Officially Begun On The World's Largest Cultivated Meat Plant

Many can enjoy a juicy burger, but sometimes, it's hard to not think about where it comes from or how it's made. In the modern world, no animals need to be harmed in the making of your hamburger, with plant-based meat substitutes becoming the wave of the future. According to Statista, the total global revenue generated by plant-based meat products was over $10 billion in 2022, and that figure is projected to surpass $35 billion by the year 2027.

Even fast food restaurants, some of the most voracious purveyors of meat, have got into the plant-based game. In 2018, Del Taco partnered with Beyond Meat to make a vegetarian version of the chain's crunchy taco, and in 2019, consumers were introduced to KFC's Beyond Meat fried chicken.

The plant-based substitute powerhouse Future Meat rebranded as Believer Meats in 2022, per Vegconomist. Clearly, the brand believes in itself, as it recently started construction on the biggest cultivated meat plant on the planet.