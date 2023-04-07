Chipotle Has Officially Won Its Food Fight With Sweetgreen

When a guest walks into a quick-service restaurant and asks for a flame-grilled burger, they don't expect to be served two beef patties on a sesame seed bun. While some brand names have become generic equivalents for a product, food names are more specific, a lesson that Sweetgreen learned the hard way. On April 4, Chipotle filed a civil federal trademark infringement lawsuit against Sweetgreen and its chipotle chicken burrito bowl. The complaint alleged that Sweetgreen's menu item could cause consumer confusion due to the similar name, font, and color choice. CNN reported that Chipotle sought to protect "our valuable trademarks and intellectual property" by filing.

As reported by CNBC.com, both parties have decided to resolve the pending litigation outside of the courtroom. Sweetgreen has renamed the new menu item the "Chicken + Chipotle Pepper Bowl." Although the terms of the tentative agreement have not been made public, Sweetgreen said in a statement, "We are looking forward to putting this lawsuit behind us as we continue to connect more people to real food." Chipotle responded in kind with a statement acknowledging the name change and reiterating the importance of protecting their intellectual property rights.

Although the term "burrito bowl" might be generic, the phrase "chipotle chicken burrito bowl" in the quick-service restaurant world appears to denote one particular food order to consumers. For the next quick-service menu launch, brands might want to set themselves apart from industry competitors. Imitation is not a form of flattery in the trademark infringement category.