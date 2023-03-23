Why On Earth Is Jack Daniels Suing A Dog Toy Company?

Picture this: You're scanning the bar shelf when a familiar label and bottle appears. The black background with a signature white font denotes Old No 7, a quality Tennessee sour mash whiskey. A person who wants a scotch is not going to see that Jack Daniels bottle and ask for a pour. In the case, Jack Daniel's v. VIP Products heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, Jack Daniels sued dog toymaker VIP Products for trade infringement and sought to prevent the sale of toys that could be mistaken for the Tennessee whiskey.

While no one is suggesting that a beloved pooch is drinking whiskey from its dog bowl, Reuters reports that this case debates whether the "Bad Spaniel" dog toy confuses the consumer versus an expressive work in the form of a parody. As Vox shared from the plaintiff's brief, "Jack Daniel's loves dogs and appreciates a good joke as much as anyone. But Jack Daniel's likes its customers even more and doesn't want them confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop."

The case hinges on whether or not a cheeky dog toy could confuse a consumer to think that the portrayal was authorized by Jack Daniels. The balance between the Langham Act, which protects against trademark infringement, and the Rodgers Test, which addresses an expressive work's reasonableness, is one of the issues to be decided. While oral arguments have been presented, the Supreme Court ruling will not be published until June.