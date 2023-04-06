Chipotle Is Taking Sweetgreen To Court Over Its New Chicken Burrito Bowl

Chipotle and Sweetgreen are two major brands in the fast-casual food space, but they've coexisted without incident until now. Chipotle is a popular Mexican food chain where burritos are the meal of choice and "guac is extra" is practically the unofficial slogan. The chain was founded by Steve Ells back in 1993, with the first location taking the place of an out-of-business ice cream shop in Colorado. Today, there are thousands of Chipotle locations, and the burrito chain is a household name.

Sweetgreen, on the other hand, is a bit newer; three Georgetown classmates brought their salad idea to fruition in 2007, and the brand has since garnered a major fan base among young working Americans.

Now, the two chains are involved in a legal battle. Chipotle claims that Sweetgreen's new chicken burrito bowl is too similar — in both its ingredients and its marketing — to the Chipotle chicken burrito bowl.