Cell-Based Cultivated Meat Could Soon Be In A Store Near You. Here Are The Details

The idea of growing food is not a new concept. From traditional farms to newer vertical farms, plants sprout from a seedling, are nurtured, and harvested. Although plant-based food has become a mainstay, the idea of growing cell-based cultivated meat is becoming less of a scene from a science fiction movie and more of a reality.

Good Meat announced that it received the first step in FDA approval to have its cultivated chicken sold in the U.S. market. The "no questions" letter is not an endorsement of the product, rather the FDA accepts the brand's conclusion that the food product is safe for consumption. A secondary test from the USDA will determine if Good Meat will be available in the U.S. market.

Cell-based cultivated meat, specifically the Good Meat brand, uses a single cell to grow an animal protein. While rooted in science, the idea looks to reduce and/or replace slaughtered animals that are part of food consumption. Some people believe that this type of food industry can help to alleviate issues of food insecurity, and environmental concerns, and possibly benefit nutrition. Although Good Meat has sold its chicken product in Singapore, the U.S. market would give it a larger audience. While it might take years for the cultivated chicken to sit side by side with those chicken wings, pushing the food conversation forward is good for the food industry.