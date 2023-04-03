Starbucks Union Igniter Alexis Rizzo Was Fired Shortly After Hearing

After former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was grilled by the Senate's Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, Alexis Rizzo, who spearheaded the Starbucks Union campaign, was fired from her longtime Starbucks barista job. CNN reported that Rizzo's termination was due to missing several work hours. A Starbucks representative commented that Rizzo's actions were in violation of company policy and impacted others working at the store. After being fired after her shift on March 31, Rizzo's former co-workers in Buffalo went on a 1-day strike in response to the business decision. In addition, Starbucks Workers United started a GoFundMe campaign for Rizzo.

Although Starbucks stated a legal cause for Rizzo's termination, some people believe that there might be other issues brewing under the surface. The timing post Senate hearing appeared suspect to some onlookers. Rizzo told CNBC, "I don't think it's a coincidence that two days after Howard Schultz had his ego bruised the way that he did that he started lashing out at Buffalo."

Now that she has been removed from her position as shift supervisor, Rizzo said that she is "heartbroken." After spending seven years at Starbucks, she felt that her position felt more like family and it was her "entire support system." While the debate between justification for the firing and potential union-busting tactics will continue, Rizzo is determined to fight not just for her job but also for the cause that she started several years ago.