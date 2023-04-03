Starbucks Union Igniter Alexis Rizzo Was Fired Shortly After Hearing
After former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was grilled by the Senate's Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions, Alexis Rizzo, who spearheaded the Starbucks Union campaign, was fired from her longtime Starbucks barista job. CNN reported that Rizzo's termination was due to missing several work hours. A Starbucks representative commented that Rizzo's actions were in violation of company policy and impacted others working at the store. After being fired after her shift on March 31, Rizzo's former co-workers in Buffalo went on a 1-day strike in response to the business decision. In addition, Starbucks Workers United started a GoFundMe campaign for Rizzo.
Although Starbucks stated a legal cause for Rizzo's termination, some people believe that there might be other issues brewing under the surface. The timing post Senate hearing appeared suspect to some onlookers. Rizzo told CNBC, "I don't think it's a coincidence that two days after Howard Schultz had his ego bruised the way that he did that he started lashing out at Buffalo."
Now that she has been removed from her position as shift supervisor, Rizzo said that she is "heartbroken." After spending seven years at Starbucks, she felt that her position felt more like family and it was her "entire support system." While the debate between justification for the firing and potential union-busting tactics will continue, Rizzo is determined to fight not just for her job but also for the cause that she started several years ago.
Why did Alexis Rizzo spearhead the Starbucks Union campaign?
A union is basically an alliance of employees who use the collective group to address workplace issues. While Starbucks refers to its employees as "partners," the COVID-19 pandemic turned into a worker's rights rallying event for some, particularly Alexis Rizzo and her co-workers in Buffalo. As part of the organizing committee that sent a letter to then CEO Kevin Johnson, Rizzo hoped to show fellow Starbucks employees that they had power. More importantly, she sought to have management appreciate that those baristas were not disposable.
In 2021, Rizzo spoke to Business Insider. The candid interview captured Rizzo's frustration over pay scales, the fight to make work better, and the reality of employee benefits. Although she referenced Starbucks' belief in challenging the status quo, that mission did not seem to align with the union formation; Starbucks' tactics have been questionable towards the organizing workers. Still, Starbucks Workers United continues to invite Starbucks to come to the bargaining table.
Beyond Senate hearings, legal battles, and more media coverage, an ending solution does not seem in the near future. Unfortunately, Rizzo's recent firing could leave her out of the conversation going forward. Whether or not she is the sacrificial face of the Starbucks Union movement remains to be seen.