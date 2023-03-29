Starbucks' Former CEO Is Still Saying He Isn't A Union Buster

Just days after stepping down early from his role as CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz appeared before Senator Bernie Sanders and the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP). The March 29 hearing was intended to address the laundry list of labor violations alleged against the coffee kingpin by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

In somewhat unsurprising news, Schultz, who now serves as a member of the Starbucks Board of Directors, continued to deny the NLRB's claims that he has obstructed union activity at the chain through unlawful firings, threats, surveillance, and incentives for non-union workers. When questioned about such actions, Schultz told the committee that "Starbucks has not broken the law." Senator Sanders begged to differ, stating that "Starbucks has waged the most aggressive and illegal union-busting campaign in the modern history of our country."

Many Starbucks employees would agree. On March 22, the day before Starbucks' annual shareholders meeting, thousands of pro-union Starbucks employees took up their picket signs across the country in a massive strike demanding in-person contract meetings between Starbucks Workers United representatives and the company's corporate leaders.