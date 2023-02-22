Howard Schultz Doesn't Believe Starbucks Has A Union Problem

Starting the day at Starbucks is a comforting routine for many folks. The coffee chain's extensive menu allows you to create the perfect order, which can range from a frill-free cup of classic java to the vibrant tropical coconut milk Pink Dragon drink.

Starbucks has been on a meteoric trajectory since its origins in the 80s, and currently, there are just under 16,000 Starbucks locations in the country. The convenience and consistency of the chain have even begun to erode the relationship that consumers have with their local coffee shops. A Premise survey revealed that a sizable majority of coffee drinkers preferred ordering from Starbucks in the morning as opposed to stopping by an independent spot. They largely cited the ease with which they could get their hands around a mug of the mega-franchise's brew.

Starbucks' success has not come without a fair share of challenges, though. Recently, the franchise has come under fire for a number of labor-related issues. However, the company's CEO doesn't believe that unionization is the best course of action for its increasingly agitated employees.