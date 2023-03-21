Starbucks' Raspberry Syrup Is Officially Dead. Here's Why
For fans of the Raspberry Chiffon White Mocha, it might be time to find a new signature Starbucks drink. Although the coffee chain is introducing olive oil-infused coffee and some people have swooned over the pistachio lattes, the sweet, tart raspberry flavors will be leaving the coffee cup. Today received a statement from Starbucks that the company will be phasing out its raspberry syrup.
According to the statement, consumers will see supply diminish as the flavor is phased out. While the coffee giant continually looks to capture food trends, innovate beverage offerings, and evolve the menu, it is unclear how raspberry fell out of favor or if a new flavor of syrup will take its place.
Based on the social media reactions, some people are distraught over not being able to have their fruity pumps added to their favorite beverages. Comments on the original TikTok video that received viral attention ranged from disbelief to disgust. While many people proclaimed their love of the fruity syrup, others lamented that newer flavor offerings lack appeal. On Twitter, the reaction was equally as upset. Although removing a favorite menu item might mean no more White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha or Raspberry Lemonade during that Starbucks run, fans might want to remain vocal with their displeasure. Change.org brought back the Mexican Pizza; maybe it could do the same for Starbuck's raspberry syrup.
Longing for raspberry syrup? Here's how to get that flavor fix
Before the pump runs dry on that popular Starbucks raspberry syrup, some people might want to have more than just one last sip. As TikToker @kyliestave displayed, she spent $12.95 on a bottle of the sweet syrup. Beyond being a cheaper alternative to some of the Starbucks secret menu items, buying a bottle of syrup is a way to savor the discontinued flavor a little longer. While this option might be a solution for a period of time, there could be other ways to get that fruity fix.
Torani, Monin, and DaVinci all sell raspberry beverage syrup flavors. Some even have different types of raspberry offerings. While prices vary, a bottle is generally under $10. Also, making this type of fruit syrup is not overly difficult. A variety of recipes are available, although the consistency might be a little thicker than a manufactured version.
Granted, these options might not exactly be the same as grabbing that Raspberry Cheesecake Mocha Frappuccino from Starbucks. But it's also not the same as raspberries being wiped from all existence. Plus, finding an alternative for the pricey beverage stop could be a benefit to fans' bank accounts. Or, it could be time to discover a new berry flavor. Given that there are 400 types of berries, someone might find a way to make the olallieberry a little more popular.