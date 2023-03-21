Starbucks' Raspberry Syrup Is Officially Dead. Here's Why

For fans of the Raspberry Chiffon White Mocha, it might be time to find a new signature Starbucks drink. Although the coffee chain is introducing olive oil-infused coffee and some people have swooned over the pistachio lattes, the sweet, tart raspberry flavors will be leaving the coffee cup. Today received a statement from Starbucks that the company will be phasing out its raspberry syrup.

According to the statement, consumers will see supply diminish as the flavor is phased out. While the coffee giant continually looks to capture food trends, innovate beverage offerings, and evolve the menu, it is unclear how raspberry fell out of favor or if a new flavor of syrup will take its place.

Based on the social media reactions, some people are distraught over not being able to have their fruity pumps added to their favorite beverages. Comments on the original TikTok video that received viral attention ranged from disbelief to disgust. While many people proclaimed their love of the fruity syrup, others lamented that newer flavor offerings lack appeal. On Twitter, the reaction was equally as upset. Although removing a favorite menu item might mean no more White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha or Raspberry Lemonade during that Starbucks run, fans might want to remain vocal with their displeasure. Change.org brought back the Mexican Pizza; maybe it could do the same for Starbuck's raspberry syrup.