Starbucks Is Releasing Olive Oil-Infused Coffee. Here's What We Know

It might be hard to argue that Starbucks has been all about innovation from its start. The first location opened in 1971 at Seattle's Pike Place, and the coffee chain has expanded into a global sensation with a loyal following. The chain often introduces limited-time drinks — like its iconic pumpkin spice lattes and peppermint mochas. But even outside of seasonal flavors, the chain is consistent in adding new, unique menu items. The chain even has a not-so-secret secret menu.

Starbucks just announced its newest lineup of drinks, which will be infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil. The unexpected combination is intended to provide a smoother, richer coffee-drinking experience for customers.

The announcement comes alongside a letter from Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz, who shared that he discovered the idea while traveling in Sicily last summer. He stated that he was inspired by a Mediterranean tradition in which people ingest a spoonful of olive oil daily. He joined in on the custom while traveling, and began drinking his morning coffee at the same time.