Starbucks Brings Back Its Pistachio Latte For A Third Year

The Hanukah candles have gone dim, the Christmas cookies have been eaten, and the New Year's firecrackers have been popped. The holidays are over, and soon, Starbucks' holiday menu will disappear. While the coffee giant vaguely reports that its holiday sips and eats will only last as long as it supplies does, StarbMag has a little more specific end date. The outlet notes the Starbucks holiday menu typically comes to an end the week after New Year's Day.

However, while fans will soon have to bid a teary farewell to the peppermint mocha, Starbucks isn't letting fans go about their days without being able to treat themselves to something tasty. Starbucks announced on January 3 that its winter menu is back, and so is its seasonal pistachio latte.

First debuting in 2021, as Thrillist reports, the salty-sweet drink tastes like butterscotch, which has clearly made it a hit with Starbies lovers. However, in 2023, the pistachio flavor is returning to the winter menu with some old and new items, including a familiar sugary pastry. Here are all the pistachio — and non-pistachio — treats fans can to savor this season.