Krispy Kreme's Limited-Edition Valentine's Themed Donuts Are Officially Here
Krispy Kreme is one of the most popular donut chains in the United States. It's even enjoyed by celebrity chefs, including Duff Goldman. And Krispy Kreme's donuts have been popular ever since the beginning. Founder Vernon Rudolph opened his first location in 1937 with the intention of selling the treats to grocery stores, but people walking by were so intrigued, he had to cut a hole in the wall to sell to people on the street.
Today, there are more than 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations worldwide, serving delicious donuts and warm coffee (per Investor's Business Daily). Krispy Kreme often releases themed donuts in celebration of various holidays — for example, the chain has previously celebrated Christmas and Halloween with fun, decorated donuts — and Valentine's Day is no exception.
This year, the donut company is collaborating with a world-renowned chocolate company for the release of its four new, limited-edition Valentine's Day donuts.
The chain is releasing four sweet treats
Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Hershey's to release a line of four all-new donuts for Valentine's Day, according to BusinessWire. All four donuts are made with Krispy Kreme's original donut recipe but are heart-shaped to celebrate the holiday.
The "I Pick You" donut features chocolate icing and is filled with original Kreme and decorated with a red icing rose. The "Double Chocolate KISS" is perfect for chocolate lovers — it's filled with chocolate, coated in chocolate icing, and topped with three miniature Hershey's Kisses. The "Strawberry Dream" is a little more fruity, featuring a strawberry Kreme filling. The donut is then coated in red icing and decorated with white chocolate chips and heart sprinkles. The fourth donut, the "Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme," is filled with original Kreme, and dipped in caramel icing, drizzled with chocolate icing, and decorated with chocolate chips and heart sprinkles.
Krispy Kreme's decadent new donuts are available now through Feb. 14. The donuts can be purchased individually or in the Krispy Kreme Valentine's Day Dozen box, alongside four original glazed donuts.