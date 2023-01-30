Krispy Kreme's Limited-Edition Valentine's Themed Donuts Are Officially Here

Krispy Kreme is one of the most popular donut chains in the United States. It's even enjoyed by celebrity chefs, including Duff Goldman. And Krispy Kreme's donuts have been popular ever since the beginning. Founder Vernon Rudolph opened his first location in 1937 with the intention of selling the treats to grocery stores, but people walking by were so intrigued, he had to cut a hole in the wall to sell to people on the street.

Today, there are more than 1,400 Krispy Kreme locations worldwide, serving delicious donuts and warm coffee (per Investor's Business Daily). Krispy Kreme often releases themed donuts in celebration of various holidays — for example, the chain has previously celebrated Christmas and Halloween with fun, decorated donuts — and Valentine's Day is no exception.

This year, the donut company is collaborating with a world-renowned chocolate company for the release of its four new, limited-edition Valentine's Day donuts.