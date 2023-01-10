The Secret Snack Bonus Behind Krispy Kreme's New Flavor Lineup

Lotus Biscoff cookies and Krispy Kreme are joining forces to bring consumers three new donut options inspired by the simple spiced cookies. Krispy Kreme announced that starting on January 9, patrons can get their hands on this limited-time offering of flavors.

The Lotus Biscoff cookie is a Belgian cookie that was first made back in 1932 as the Lotus cookie. The company and its fans quickly discovered that the cookie paired perfectly with coffee, so it was renamed "Biscoff" as a combination of the words "biscuit" and "coffee." America's Restaurant says that the cookies are flavored with butter, brown sugar, and spices like ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Condé Nast Traveler reports that many consumers likely know these cookies best as their favorite complimentary airline snack. The treat has become so synonymous with flying the friendly skies that United Airlines found itself facing the wrath of fans after it was replaced. In February 2020, the airline announced it was swapping the Biscoff cookies with Oreo Thins. The decision was met with outrage, and the company quickly reversed course by March.

While fans have been able to enjoy their Biscoff as a cookie and sweet spread for years, they can now enjoy it in a new form — a Krispy Kreme donut.