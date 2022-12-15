Uber Eats' Latest Deal Is A Big Win For Drone-Powered Food Delivery

While one pizza brand might have once relied on the concept of delivery in 30 minutes or less, food delivery in a reasonable amount of time is a requirement, not just a lofty expectation. Although worker shortages have impacted many aspects of the food industry, consumers continue to want convenient delivery. As reported by CNN.com, Uber Eats partnered with Cartken to take to the streets with drone-driven robots. Soon to be roaming a Miami neighborhood, the expansion into automated and autonomous technology is more than just a kitschy concept. The devices are equipped to avoid obstacles, can roam most sidewalks, and are opened via a smart device.

As reported by the Miami Herald, Uber Eats believes that this drone-powered food delivery will offer more reliable delivery. In addition, the use of robots could make the service more affordable to both the consumer and the merchant. Cartken CEO Christian Bersch believes that this concept will make for "more connected communities." While the robotic delivery service can have a positive environmental impact, lessen delivery times, and increase efficiency, consumers will ultimately have the final say on whether they want a robot or Robert to bring that food delivery.