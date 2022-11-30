Pizza Hut Wants To Reward Holiday Fails With New 'Triple Treat Box'

One running joke everyone seems to share about the holidays is that it's the most stressful time of the year (rather than the most wonderful). A season of cheer can quickly become the season of despair for reasons both small and big. And according to VeryWell Mind, 75% of Americans felt stressed going into the 2021 holiday season.

With all of the gift giving (and gift wrapping), family gatherings, and more, it makes sense. But out of the whole roster of holiday stressors, cooking might be the most stressful. According to a Pizza Hut survey (via QSR), 60% of Americans said the stress of holiday baking is palpable.

With in-laws flying into town, carolers popping in, and the general mayhem of regular life on top of it, cooking a feast the day before a holiday is the last thing you want on your mind. You could devote hours running around preparing six different dishes, and by the time you're done, half of them are cold or burnt anyway. But this year, your cooking fail could be a good thing. If you ruin your holiday meal, don't feel bad — Pizza Hut is coming to the rescue.