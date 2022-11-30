Pizza Hut Wants To Reward Holiday Fails With New 'Triple Treat Box'
One running joke everyone seems to share about the holidays is that it's the most stressful time of the year (rather than the most wonderful). A season of cheer can quickly become the season of despair for reasons both small and big. And according to VeryWell Mind, 75% of Americans felt stressed going into the 2021 holiday season.
With all of the gift giving (and gift wrapping), family gatherings, and more, it makes sense. But out of the whole roster of holiday stressors, cooking might be the most stressful. According to a Pizza Hut survey (via QSR), 60% of Americans said the stress of holiday baking is palpable.
With in-laws flying into town, carolers popping in, and the general mayhem of regular life on top of it, cooking a feast the day before a holiday is the last thing you want on your mind. You could devote hours running around preparing six different dishes, and by the time you're done, half of them are cold or burnt anyway. But this year, your cooking fail could be a good thing. If you ruin your holiday meal, don't feel bad — Pizza Hut is coming to the rescue.
Didd someone say 'free feast?'
In an effort to save you from yourself this holiday season, Pizza Hut is giving away chances to win a free "triple treat box," per QSR. But before you rush to a store near you for a cheesy prize, there's a catch.
You have to send the chain a photo of your holiday cooking failure to receive it. So while you may have botched the green bean casserole, there's a healthy bundle of two medium pizzas (plus a topping for each), five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon mini rolls waiting for you anyway.
The new promotion is running from December 1 to December 24 at participating locations, and the food comes wrapped in a holiday-themed box. If you'd like to enter, the pizza chain is accepting submissions via email at pizzahut@hutholidayrescue.com. You may have gave that turkey your best shot, but it's time to let Pizza Hut take over. (And if you're itching for a taste of the triple treat box without having to destroy your holiday dinner, you can always order one at a store near you.)