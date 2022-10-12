The Cheesy New Item Taco Bell Is Offering To A Limited Amount Of Fans
With the competition between fast food chains heating up every year, some restaurants are doing just about everything in their power to stay on top. This August, Panera Bread started testing the use of artificial intelligence for its drive-thrus to decrease wait times, according to CNBC. On October 3, CNN reported that McDonald's rolled out a Happy Meal for its adult customers in a nostalgic twist. Whether it's looking toward the future or at the past, it seems these franchises will grasp at anything to attain top recognition and the most revenue.
As this war of relevancy wages, Taco Bell continues to push itself toward success. First, it was the return of its beloved Mexican Pizza this September, per Restaurant Business Online. (For those customers on the Mexican Pizza Support Group on Facebook, cry no more.) In November, the chain plans to do a limited-time release of the Enchiritio after ten long years, according to CNET. And the fun doesn't stop there. Taco Bell just announced a brand new and delicious limited-time item is coming. The catch? Only a few lucky customers can have a taste.
Taco Bell's new Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos will be available for a chosen few
According to Food Beast, Taco Bell is now testing brand-new Grilled Cheese Dipping Tacos for select customers. The new item features tacos made with either Seasoned or Shredded Beef in a fried white corn tortilla shell. The shell is filled with a melted three-cheese combo of cheddar, mozzarella, and pepper jack. To top it all off, each grilled taco — yes, grilled — comes with a choice of dipping sauce from classic, savory red, or nacho cheese sauce.
As Food Beast speculated, this taco and dipping sauce combo might mean that Taco Bell is trying its hand at another popular food trend: the birria taco. If things go as well for the Tex-Mex chain with this attempt as it did for other businesses — many of which were recently featured in a 2021 The New York Times piece – this extra-cheesy item could make it onto Taco Bell's permanent menu.
In the meantime, only a few lucky customers have the chance to try this new addition–and only for a limited time. The Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco with Seasoned Beef is available in locations across Minneapolis and St. Paul for only $2.99, while the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco featuring Shredded Beef is available for $3.49 in Nashville.