The Cheesy New Item Taco Bell Is Offering To A Limited Amount Of Fans

With the competition between fast food chains heating up every year, some restaurants are doing just about everything in their power to stay on top. This August, Panera Bread started testing the use of artificial intelligence for its drive-thrus to decrease wait times, according to CNBC. On October 3, CNN reported that McDonald's rolled out a Happy Meal for its adult customers in a nostalgic twist. Whether it's looking toward the future or at the past, it seems these franchises will grasp at anything to attain top recognition and the most revenue.

As this war of relevancy wages, Taco Bell continues to push itself toward success. First, it was the return of its beloved Mexican Pizza this September, per Restaurant Business Online. (For those customers on the Mexican Pizza Support Group on Facebook, cry no more.) In November, the chain plans to do a limited-time release of the Enchiritio after ten long years, according to CNET. And the fun doesn't stop there. Taco Bell just announced a brand new and delicious limited-time item is coming. The catch? Only a few lucky customers can have a taste.