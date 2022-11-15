The New '7-Layer' Meals Making Their Way To Taco Bell
Depending on where you live, you might think of layering up as putting on an extra shirt or throwing on a hat or scarf in an effort to stay warm when it gets cold outside. At Taco Bell, one of America's favorite Mexican fast food chains, and according to at least one survey, its best Mexican restaurant (per Us Weekly), layering up means adding two new and somewhat bulky menu items that some might find as warming and comforting as a blanket.
If you were one of the many who formed a line at Taco Bell when Nacho Fries returned to the menu, you'll probably want to get your mitts on the chain's new spins on the fries with a devoted following, dropping everywhere on November 17 (per The Fast Food Post). Taco Bell is adding layer upon layer of extras to its "boldly seasoned” here today, gone tomorrow fries – and even stuffing those crispy, spice-dusted potato sticks inside a flour tortilla. Are you ready for 7-Layer Nacho Fries and their mate, the 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito?
7-Layer Nacho Fries and 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burritos land at Taco Bell
Taco Bell gave its new 7-Layer Nacho Fries and 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito a test run in the Orlando, Florida-area market in 2021, according to The Fast Food Post, where they apparently received a warm welcome — warm enough to warrant entry to the Bell menu nationwide, for a limited time. The flavor profile is inspired by the well-known party crasher seven-layer dip (per Brand Eating).
What are the seven layers that smother the new 7-Layer Nacho Fries? The chain takes a pile of seasoned Nacho Fries and builds on that foundation by adding shredded cheddar cheese and nacho cheese sauce (warm, of course), tomatoes, black beans, guacamole, sour cream (low fat, for what it's worth), ground beef and, last but not least, creamy chipotle sauce for a bit of heat. The 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito envelops all of the above ingredients inside a warm flour tortilla.
One Taco Bell enthusiast on YouTube couldn't get to Florida and couldn't wait for the 7-Layer items to get out of the testing phase and onto the menu. They ordered the Bell's Loaded Taco Fries (when they were available), swapped out a couple of toppings, and added on a few others to create custom 7-Layer Nacho Fries. The reviewer called them "a hot mess,” but at the same time "perfect Taco Bell synchronicity.”