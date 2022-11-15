The New '7-Layer' Meals Making Their Way To Taco Bell

Depending on where you live, you might think of layering up as putting on an extra shirt or throwing on a hat or scarf in an effort to stay warm when it gets cold outside. At Taco Bell, one of America's favorite Mexican fast food chains, and according to at least one survey, its best Mexican restaurant (per Us Weekly), layering up means adding two new and somewhat bulky menu items that some might find as warming and comforting as a blanket.

If you were one of the many who formed a line at Taco Bell when Nacho Fries returned to the menu, you'll probably want to get your mitts on the chain's new spins on the fries with a devoted following, dropping everywhere on November 17 (per The Fast Food Post). Taco Bell is adding layer upon layer of extras to its "boldly seasoned” here today, gone tomorrow fries – and even stuffing those crispy, spice-dusted potato sticks inside a flour tortilla. Are you ready for 7-Layer Nacho Fries and their mate, the 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito?