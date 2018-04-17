The Best New Amusement Park Rides for 2018

Amusement park rides are getting increasingly creative. Any occasional visitor to their local theme park or to a massive park empire like Walt Disney World or Six Flags can see that. It’s not just about the tallest, fastest rollercoasters with the most inversions and steepest hills anymore. Amusement parks across America and the world are using virtual reality and multisensory experiences to make even a simple water raft ride interactive and immersive. To highlight those breakthroughs of technology and the opening days of amusement park seasons across the country, we have compiled a list of 15 of the best new rides and attractions debuting this year.
Necco’s former chief executive is trying to raise $20 million on GoFundMe
At least 22 people were reportedly sickened by salmonella-tainted eggs
These undiscovered destinations should be top of mind when planning your next away-from-home jaunt.
Times have changed for the cruise industry, and dining at sea is fast becoming a prime destination for the discerning diner