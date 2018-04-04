So, you consider yourself a big Disney parks fan? You’ve gone to the Magic Kingdom more than a few times and maybe you’re even an annual passholder to Disneyland. Even if you’ve traveled across the country to visit all six American parks, you’ve only scratched the surface of what Disney’s Imagineers can do, and there’s so much to see and do around the world when it comes to Disney. For those who truly want the full breadth of the Disney experience, we’ve compiled the ultimate Disney rides bucket list.

The ultimate Disney rides bucket list is not just a list of the best Disney park attractions of all time , though many of those should be on your must-do list too. This list also incorporates rides that have a historical significance to Walt Disney and Disney parks. These are also very specifically, so while attractions like Fantasmic!, Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln, and Country Bear Jamboree are must-dos, there’s nothing to ride on those shows.Did you know that Pirates of the Caribbean was the very last ride that Walt himself had a hand in working on? That makes the Disneyland version of this ride an absolute bucket list attraction, even though Pirates has been replicated in Disney parks across the world. Since then, Disney Imagineering has made marvelous leaps and bounds, resulting in trackless dark rides (like Ratatouille at Walt Disney Studios Parks) and mind-blowing special effects (like Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure at Shanghai Disney).While the majority of Disney history and its most iconic rides live at Walt’s original park Disneyland, this bucket list will take you to all 12 Disney parks across three continents, so it’s best to save up your money and pack smart. Get ready for a magical journey with these 21 must-do Disney rides