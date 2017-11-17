You Can Order Butterbeer in This New Jersey Town Transforming Into Harry Potter's Diagon Alley

A New Jersey town is about to become the envy of the entire world, because it’s celebrating the holidays by transforming itself into Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley, with Butterbeer and Quidditch and everything.

The local kids, and adults, are about to have the most magical holidays of anybody. According to NJ.com, the shops and restaurants of the main Newton business district will be taking on a Harry Potter theme on Saturday, November 25.

The event is organized by a group of local businesses, and they say about 25 shops will be taking part in the fun.

"We're just trying to find ways to lighten up the town a little bit," said organizer Ryan Stapel.

Stapel is the owner of a vintage and novelty store, and he’ll be turning it into Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes for the event.

Restaurants are taking part, too. A local restaurant called The Barrel House will be laying the part of the Leaky Cauldron and serving Butterbeer and other Harry Potter-themed foods. A cafe called Between the Bread will be the Great Hall of Hogwarts. Its ceiling will be covered with floating candles, and the menu will feature Hogwarts-themed specials.

Another shop will become Ollivander’s wand store, and they will presumably sell a ton of wands that day. In addition to the shopping, there will also be Quidditch games, a Horcrux hunt, and a Sorting Hat that will tell kids which Hogwarts house they belong in. This whole town is about to become one of the geekiest bars and restaurants around the world.