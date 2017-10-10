Win a Game of Quidditch With These Golden Snitch Butterbeer Doughnuts

If you’re like us, you love Harry Potter. You also know how important and enjoyable butterbeer is in the series and in real life. Now, you don’t have to travel all the way to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to taste its cream soda-y deliciousness.

Butterbeer Donuts were created by Michelle Roessel, who works as a pastry chef for Virgina-based doughnut chain Sugar Shack. Each butterscotch confectionary is frosted and sprinkled with pretty golden stars, and on top sits a doughnut hole that’s been dipped in glistening glaze and accented with white fondant wings to resemble the flying snitch from a game of quidditch.

The limited-edition product is in extremely high demand, so they’re only available for pre-order for now, but they’ll be available at Sugar Shack sometime in October. To numb the sadness for those who couldn’t get their hands on one, staff offered one free house doughnut to each muggle and mud-blood who brought a Harry Potter book into the shop on October 8.

Most recently, they asked for something only real wizards could complete: “Bring in your wand and perform a spell, and we’ll give you a free house donut,” the company’s Facebook says. “Real wands only, no pencils or sticks from outside.”

Sugar Shack Donuts has 10 locations throughout Virginia, one store in Washington, D.C., and two in Florida. For more sugar-stuff, check out America’s most outrageous doughnuts and where to find them.