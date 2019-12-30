National Hangover Day and National Bloody Mary Day both fall on Jan. 1, and it all makes sense. Bloody marys are the ultimate hair of the dog, but your standard pint might be missing something — a lobster claw, perhaps? Two days before the ball drops, you can get just that by heading to your local Red Lobster restaurant for the new Lobster Claw Bloody Mary, overflowing with seafood and the chain's most famous appetizer.

The Fascinating Origins of Your Favorite Cocktails

The 14-ounce brunch cocktail features Tito’s vodka with house-made bloody mary mix topped with chilled Maine lobster claw, jumbo shrimp and a literal Cheddar Bay Biscuit. It also gets a lime wedge and green olive. The glass is rimmed with spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning.



Courtesy of Red Lobster

The limited-time-only drink will be available nationwide from Monday, Dec. 30 through Sunday, Feb. 2. Price may vary by location, but guests can expect to pay around $10.99 a pop. That sounds like a bargain considering the middle-shelf vodka, lobster claw, jumbo shrimp and Cheddar Bay Biscuit. If you’d rather skip the snack to get down with more booze on a budget, these are the best bottomless brunch deals in every state (where it’s legal).