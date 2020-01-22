The struggle of choosing between breadsticks and pizza has come to an end, my friends. Little Caesars is currently testing a half pizza, half Italian Cheese Stix mashup called “Slices-N-Stix.”

One order of Slices-N-Stix comes with four slices of pepperoni pizza and eight Italian Cheese Stix — breadsticks covered in melted cheese and spices — plus a side of Crazy Sauce, the chain’s savory marinara, for dipping.

. @littlecaesars is testing the new Slices-N-Stix pizza, which is so-named because half of the round pizza is cut into pepperoni pizza slices while the other half is cut into Italian Cheese Stix. pic.twitter.com/89WukRY8a7 — Dan Shuftan (@StateStSports) January 21, 2020

The Frankenfood is currently testing at select locations in Oklahoma, North Carolina and South Carolina for $6 each, according to blogger Brand Eating. The Daily Meal attempted to confirm these locations with the chain, and to see if it would expand to any others, but the brand declined to offer additional information. Consumers in those areas don’t have to leave their house to get it, either. As of Jan. 6, Little Caesars now offers delivery nationwide for the first time in the company’s 60-year history.

It's unclear whether the hybrid will make a nationwide debut. In the last year, the chain has churned out s'mores, Fritos and meatless Impossible sausage pizzas, and another pizza that had four different crusts. Innovative, Hot-N-Ready pies are just some of what makes Little Caesars one of the best pizza chains in America.