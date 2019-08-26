Vegetarians can find meatless protein at virtually every fast food chain nowadays. There’s Burger King’s Impossible Whopper, Dunkin’s Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich, Carl’s Jr.’s Beyond Famous Star and more. Great! But where’s the chickenless chicken? Breaking news: It’s coming to KFC.

Colonel Sanders’ fried chicken chain has become the first national U.S. quick service restaurant to offer plant-based chicken, in partnership with meat-free juggernaut Beyond Meat. For $1.99, customers can order four nuggets with dipping sauce or boneless wings tossed in Nashville hot, Buffalo or honey barbecue sauce. Will they include the elusive 11 herbs and spices? Probably!

Dubbed “Beyond Fried Chicken,” it can also be ordered as part of a combo, which includes a side and a medium drink. A six-piece nugget meal will set you back $6.49 and the 12-piece costs $8.49. Boneless wings are available in six- or 12-piece options for $6 and $12, respectively.

“KFC is an iconic part of American culture and a brand that I, like so many consumers, grew up with,” Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, said in a statement. “To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey.”



If you’re looking to sample Beyond Fried Chicken for yourself, though, you’ll have to wait, unless you’re in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be exclusively available at just one KFC restaurant (2637 Cobb Parkway SE, near SunTrust Park) for the duration of a test run starting Tuesday, August 27, and customers can try it for free on that day from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the purchase of any KFC menu item, while supplies last. If you happen to be in Atlanta, you might as well be one of the first to try it; it might end up being one of the most famous fast food items of all time!