Joining a growing lineup of fast food chains such as Burger King, Little Caesars, White Castle and Carl’s Jr., Dunkin’ has added plant-based imitation meat to its menu. Dunkin’ (no longer Dunkin’ Donuts) partnered with Beyond Meat to create the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich. The trendy breakfast item is available at 163 locations across Manhattan, and will soon be rolled out nationwide.

The Best Coffee Chains in America

The Beyond Meat Sausage patty is meant to mimic Dunkin’s savory breakfast sausage patty, and Beyond Meat custom-designed a spice blend specifically for the chain. The patty is made with 100 percent plant-based ingredients and provides an environmentally friendly alternative to meat. Dunkin’ is the first U.S. restaurant chain to offer Beyond Meat in breakfast sausage format.

The sandwich itself is similar to other breakfast sandwiches, served on an English muffin with a Beyond Meat Sausage patty, egg and American cheese.

There’s a new way to wake up in the city that never sleeps. The Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich has DROPPED in all our Manhattan locations!🔥Made with @BeyondMeat’s great tasting plant-based protein patty. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/46KuKITKkk — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) July 24, 2019

So no, this breakfast is not vegan. But according to recent data, a majority of people who order vegan meat options from companies like Beyond Meat or its competitor Impossible Foods are not actually vegans, or even vegetarians. Customers are interested in trying plant-based options, regardless of whether or not they eat meat sometimes. Apparently, these plant-based alternatives taste pretty good, so they may soon be a part of one of the best breakfasts you can get in your state.