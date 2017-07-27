These Are the Discontinued Foods the Internet Misses the Most

We probably all have a favorite food product that no longer exists and some people care very passionately about missing those cereals, candies and limted run fast food items as was evidenced by a thread on Reddit in May, 2016 about what discontinued foods people miss most. The conversation immediately went viral, with more than 3,328 people posting in less than 24 hours as they jumped at the chance to lament the loss of their favorite fast food items, candy, and cereal.

Here are the top discontinued foods that people said they miss the most:

Spicy Chicken Nuggets From Wendy’s

The fast-food chain’s late menu item is ranked the highest on the thread to date. “They were so perfect... No dipping sauce needed,” wrote one poster. Wendy’s began phasing the chicken nuggets out earlier this year, with a spokesman confirming that they are no longer available nationwide, Thrillist reported. So they aren’t technically discontinued yet, but you might have to travel a bit to get to the nearest location that still serves them. Some fans even claimed they stopped going to the fast-food chain entirely after the announcement of the phase-out. The Frosty, on the other hand, is likely to stick around (we hope!) — it’s been on the menu since the first location opened in 1969. You won’t believe how much is cost back then.

Lava Sauce (and the Volcano Menu) at Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s “Volcano Menu” featured Volcano Tacos, Volcano Nachos, and Volcano Burritos, all filled with the beloved “lava sauce,” a spicy nacho cheese dressing. The sauce’s absence has inspired Change.org petitions and Facebook groups urging Taco Bell to bring back to condiment. “i would buy this by the case if i could,” wrote one Reddit poster. “I would pay twice as much for it,” wrote another. “Even three times.” Taco Bell listened in 2015, and for a limited time, the sauce was brought back with the Volcano Quesarito. If they ever decide to ditch our beloved Crunchwrap Supreme, we’ve got you covered with an easy homemade recipe.

Planters P.B. Crisps

P.B. Crisps by Planters were peanut butter cookies filled with a creamy inside. “I was so enamored with these as a kid that I wrote a letter to Planter's about how great they were,” wrote one fan. The closest you can get to the mid-‘90s snack in a currently available treat is Nabisco’s Nutter Butter.

Altoids Sours

The sour candy was released in 2004 — with flavors like raspberry, lime, apple, tangerine, and mango — and discontinued six years later in February 2010. The discontinued bonbons also inspired a Change.org petition, “even though they wrecked the roof of your mouth.” If you’re really craving the sours, there are some packages for sale on eBay, with one listing going as high as $900 — or you could just try these candies.

Oreo O’s Cereal

The breakfast cereal made of Oreo-flavored O-shaped pieces launched in 1998 and probably served as a morning staple for many ‘90s kids. But it looks like there are happy endings after all: After a 10-year absence from store shelves, this discontinued cereal is making a comeback to the States in June alongside the new Fireworks Oreos.

