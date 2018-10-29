Go Green With IHOP’s Colorful Holiday-Themed Grinch Menu

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch. But you make some pretty cool-looking pancakes. IHOP is joining up with the upcoming movie, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch,” to offer a limited-time holiday menu that’s straight outta Whoville.

Forget green eggs and ham. This menu includes Grinch's Green Pancakes instead. That’s two bright green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts, and a squirt of green whipped topping.

Or choose a Who-Roast Beast Omelette, filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more shredded cheese and a Serrano pepper, and all served with three buttermilk pancakes.

There’s also Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast, made from two King's Hawaiian rolls prepared French toast-style, and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping and whipped topping.

Wash it all down with Minty Who Hot Chocolate, which is hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

And to make the meal even more tempting, during the promotion, kids 12 and under eat free every day from 4 to 10 p.m. The deal is offered through Dec. 31, and there’s one free kids’ entrée per purchase of an adult entrée.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” comes to theaters Nov. 9, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the legendary Grinch. Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Angela Lansbury and Pharrell Williams also have roles in the 3-D animated adventure. Tyler the Creator and Danny Elfman have collaborated to create a new version of the iconic song, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," for the film. And while you’re in a morning-meal mood, check out how much breakfast cost the year that you were born.