IHOP just made a very exciting announcement and no, it’s not another name change — though the breakfast brand has announced a new product that begins with “B” and it cleverly incorporates a play on words. It’s called IHOPS, and it’s exactly what it sounds like — beer.

The special release combines the flavors of fall and an all-time favorite breakfast dish. IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout is a rich craft brew created by Keegan Ales in Kingston, New York. It features the flavor of pumpkin and seasonal spices, as well as IHOP’s actual buttermilk mix and maple syrup. The seasonal blend is a liquid form of the chain’s new pumpkin spice pancakes, which are made with real pumpkin and IHOP’s famous Cinn-A-Stacks.

“Every year, our guests eagerly await the return of our seasonal pancakes: Pumpkin Spice, Cinn-A-Stack, and a new combination of the two this year, Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stacks, which tastes just like a pumpkin pie and a cinnamon roll married and had a food baby,” IHOP chief marketing officer Brad Haley said in a release.

The statement continues: “Our advertising agency, Droga5, suggested that those same ingredients that make our fall pancakes so delicious would also make a great-tasting beer, and we wholeheartedly agreed. So, we partnered with award-winning craft brewers Keegan Ales to create IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout, a limited-run beer that can exclusively be discovered at some of the Northeast’s top fall beer and food festivals and bars.”

If you were hoping to enjoy IHOPS alongside a Pumpkin Cinn-A-Stack at an IHOP, there's a catch: Only a select few IHOP restaurants offer alcohol, and none of those will be serving the super-exclusive brew. Instead, customers can try the limited-edition IHOPS at select bars and festivals across New York’s tri-state area (parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut) throughout September and October. Only 20 barrels were made, though, so track it down while you can.

IHOPS will make its debut at the fifth annual Bacon and Beer Classic at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, on September 29. It will then travel to the Brew U Festival at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, on October 6; the Widow Jane Distillery Anniversary Party in Red Hook, New York, on October 12; and Brew at the Zoo in the Bronx, New York. For a full list of locations that sell IHOPS, follow this link. Hopheads elsewhere can still enjoy brilliant brews by boozing on the best beer in every state.