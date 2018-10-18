It’s wild the creative things people will think to do when they’re bored. For instance, making a row of syrup bottles sing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” An IHOP diner did exactly that, and it’s taken over the Twittersphere. The mesmerizing video has gone viral, and now the Queen song is, well… stuck in our heads.

Jake Guthrie’s Twitter video of a row of IHOP syrup bottles opening and shutting their mouths? Beaks? What would you call the opening of a syrup bottle that is suddenly personified to the words of the epic musical triumph “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen? The video was posted October 7, and has more than 94,500 likes and over 41,000 responses. “Oh mama mia, mama mia!”

Guthrie filmed the video at a Morgantown, West Virginia, IHOP along with the help of his friend Gonzalo. Gonzalo’s fingers operated the bottles.

THOSE ARE MY FINGERS!!!! — Gonzalo (@GonzaloAltuna_) October 11, 2018

The video seems to resonate with people who love Queen, people who love inanimate objects singing, and people who like funny internet videos. Some are calling it “the best thing they’ve ever seen.” OK, but do you really want to go that far? "Bohemian Rhapsody" the film isn’t even out yet.

This might be one of the best videos i have ever seen — Bailey Bowen (@Baileybowen42) October 14, 2018

This is the best thing I’ve seen all week Lmao — Noshin (@NoshinOcean) October 12, 2018

I’ve spent way too long laughing at this — melissa ✨ (@tothesharks) October 16, 2018

While this IHOP in West Virginia serves only breakfast and lunch foods, we can only wonder what kind of shenanigans people will film themselves doing in the new Arizona IHOP that has a bar. We love a good boozy breakfast-spot. That’s why we’re all about the best restaurant for breakfast in every state.