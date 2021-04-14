In case you missed the news, there’s a major ketchup shortage in America. Hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, tater tots and eggs are being consumed without that tangy, tomato-based sauce we all know and love.

Fast Food Copycat Recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and More

According to The Wall Street Journal, the problem stems from the pandemic-era shift to takeout and delivery, which has made demand for ketchup packets soar, leading to product shortages and a rise in costs. Though Heinz has promised to increase its ketchup production, if you're getting a burger delivered to your house after a long day of work, it may very well be missing some ketchup.

And, oh no, you forgot to pick up a bottle of the good red stuff on your last trip to the grocery store. You rely on those packets! So, what can you do? It’s time to open up that pantry and make your own ketchup.

The process only requires 20 minutes plus tomato paste, apple cider vinegar and pantry staple spices. It’s so easy to do, after you make it one time, you’ll truly wonder why you ever bought ketchup!

Just take tomato paste, honey, water, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder, ground mustard, salt, cinnamon, allspice and an optional touch of cayenne and stir it together in a medium-sized pot over medium heat. After it reaches a boil, lower the heat to a simmer and cook for 15-20 minutes, until it's very well combined. That's truly all there is to it!

Like any condiment, dressing or sauce you make at home, the beauty of crafting your own ketchup is that you can customize the flavors and consistency to your own desire. If you want to add some heat, you can sprinkle in cayenne or mix in sriracha. If you want to make currywurst, you can add curry powder. You can adjust the amounts of cinnamon, salt, garlic powder or whatever else to suit your palate and what you’re serving alongside the ketchup.

Homemade ketchup will keep in your fridge, covered, for a month. So now is the prime time to cook this up to serve with grilled burgers and hot dogs. Pair them with homemade fries and more takeout favorites you can cook at home.

Ingredients:

12 ounces tomato paste

1/2 cup honey, light corn syrup, or brown sugar

1/4 cup water, plus more as needed

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or curry powder (optional)

Directions:

Step 1: In a medium pot over medium heat, add all ingredients.

Step 2: Whisk together until smooth until mixture comes to a boil. If ketchup is too thick, add more water until it reaches your desired consistency (it will thicken as it cooks).

Step 3: Once the ketchup is boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring frequently, paying special attention to the bottom and sides of the pot.

Step 4: Remove ketchup from heat, cover and cool.

Step 5: Chill ketchup in the refrigerator and use it on fries, hamburgers, eggs or whatever you desire! Ketchup will keep for 1 month.