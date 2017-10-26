We Tried the Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino, and We’re Not Sure How We Feel About It

Starbucks is continuing to roll out seasonal, limited-edition Frappuccinos for your Instagram feed — and the latest version is coming for your brains. Starting today (October 26) and through Halloween, Starbucks locations around the country will be serving up the spooky Zombie Frappuccino.

The Zombie Frappuccino is a crème-based drink with tart apple and caramel powders. It’s served with whipped cream and a red mocha drizzle. It’s meant to mimic a zombie’s undead green skin and oozing brains. OK, then. We’re down. We crossed several black cats, a graveyard, and a house that is almost certainly haunted and found ourselves at a Starbucks to try the latest Insta-worthy Frappuccino. And, uh… we’re not necessarily fans.

A post shared by Carolyn Menyes (@athousandmph) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT



“This Frappuccino needs to stay dead,” one editor quipped. Meanwhile, another editor called this drink “Shrek-green” and said that she would rather just eat real brains. Another editor felt the drink’s consistency was chalky and said that even though temperatures have sunk below 60 degrees here in New York City, she’ll be sticking to cold brew.



The flavor is not unlike those caramel apple suckers you find at the bottom of trick-or-treat bag, but we still felt like this drink, while definitely Instagrammable, missed the boat on the taste front. Sour powders and milk-based Frappuccinos simply don’t work from a taste perspective, as we learned this spring with the much-hyped Unicorn Frappuccino.



We’re all about Starbucks here at The Daily Meal and love seasonal beverages. But next time we’ll stick to the secret menu options.