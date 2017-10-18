There are all kinds of haunted buildings. You can eat at a haunted restaurant, or get spooked at a haunted bed and breakfast¸or even live in a haunted house of your own. For those of us who don’t have the stomach to actually do those things, however, Halloween is a great time for us to get our thrills at a haunted house attraction where we know we’re safe but can still suspend disbelief for a bit.

Click here for The Best Haunted House in Every State gallery.

Halloween in America is one of the greatest celebrations of the ghastly and ghoulish. People in every one of the 50 states get into the spooky spirit of the season, resulting in fantastic haunted attractions available no matter where you are. If you live for the adrenaline rush you get when you’re too scared to move or laughing so hard that your stomach hurts from watching your friends cower in fear, we have some of the best treats (and tricks) for you. From Alabama to Wyoming, we’ll take you on a tour across the country to see the best haunted house in each one of them.