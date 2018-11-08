You’ve made your list and checked it twice, but odds are you’re forgetting something. Mom and dad are covered. So are your siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and dog (perhaps the most important of them all). What about all of the other people who deserve your love and affection? The holiday season is the perfect opportunity to show people outside your inner circle just how much you care.

People You Should Be Buying a Gift for, but Aren’t Gallery

To find out exactly who should be on your list and what you should be buying for them, we spoke to Manor of Manners founder Maryanne Parker, modern manners expert Jacquelyn Youst, etiquette expert Lisa Grotts, consumer finance expert Kevin Gallegos and Nancy Kruger Cohen, the co-founder of small-batch artisanal food site Mouth. We also crowdsourced information from blogs frequented by people included in this roundup.

Disclaimer: If you don’t have the budget to give a generous tip or holiday gift, don’t. Gifting season can be stressful and it’s easy to burn a hole in your wallet if you aren’t mindful of your money. Before you head to the store, make a list of everything you’re shopping for including small stuff like ribbons and wrapping paper. If the total exceeds your budget, do not proceed. Financial health comes first.

“It’s perfectly acceptable to say thank you with a batch of cookies or even a handwritten note,” Gallegos told The Daily Meal. “What’s most important is to let the people know you appreciate their work.”

If you can find it in your heart (and also in your wallet) to show a little material gratitude toward those who help maintain various aspects of your life, read on for our guided suggestions on the people you should be buying a gift for, but aren’t.