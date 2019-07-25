Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins are one of the most popular candies during Halloween. For 2019, Hershey's is releasing a twist on the trick-or-treat staple: the Reese’s Stuffed with Pieces Pumpkin.

The Rudest Trick-or-Treating Mistakes

The new Reese's Stuffed with Pieces Pumpkin looks exactly like a regular Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkin on the outside, complete with the classic milk chocolate exterior filled with peanut butter. However, this version also includes the delicious addition of Reese's Pieces candy in its center, giving it a crunchy bite and a Halloween-appropriate surprise. The new chocolate candies will be available across the country for a limited time only starting in August, according to a press release.

The addition of Reese's Pieces in the pumpkin-shaped candy marks the latest confection in the Reese's lineup to get the upgrade. Reese's Pieces were first added to the classic chocolate and peanut butter mix in spring 2018 with the launch of the Reese's Outrageous.

Also hitting shelves nationwide for fall 2019 is Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie, which first debuted at a single retailer in 2017.

As the popularity for pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice-flavored food and drink has grown, so has the demand for this seasonal treat. The crispy Kit Kat wafers are covered in an orange-colored, pumpkin pie-flavored crème and will also only be available for a limited time.

Hershey's has also announced that glow-in-the-dark wrappers for its Hershey's, Kit Kat and Reese's candies will return this season, intensifying competition for those aiming to be the most loved house on the street this Halloween.