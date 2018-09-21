When you go trick-or-treating, it seems like everything is actually a treat. Pillowcases, plastic pumpkins and cauldrons are filled to the brim with packaged sweets and delights every single year. But with Halloween just around the corner, we wondered: What are the most popular Halloween candies in America? What are the candies that are a sure bet to show up in your (or your kids) possession?

The 25 Most Popular Halloween Candies in America Gallery

In order to determine the most popular candies for this year, we got in touch with our friends at CandyStore.com. They combed their internal sales data to see how many pounds of different Halloween candy are bought nationwide.

And while the favorite Halloween candies of every decade have changed a bit, the most popular Halloween candies today are primarily tried and true classics. Yes, even 80-plus years after their debut, M&M’s are still wildly popular.



So whether your costume is a Disney princess, a wizard or a kid from “Stranger Things,” you can expect to find these 25 popular candies in your sack this Halloween.