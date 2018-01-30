The healthiest way to take your coffee is, of course, black. But if you can’t stand the taste of the bitter grounds on their own, we have a few pieces of good news for you. Firstly, some studies show that probably means you’re not a psychopath — congratulations. But secondly, there are other healthy options out there to add flavor to your beverage — without adding heaps of sugar.

12 Healthy Ways to Sweeten Your Coffee (Gallery)

In addition to the jolt of energy and focus you can get from the caffeine in coffee, the drink has a number of other health benefits. Coffee can lower your risk of liver disease, Type 2 diabetes, dementia, and even some cancers. Multiple studies have shown that drinking multiple cups of coffee per day — yes, even three or four cups is OK — could prevent early death.

Coffee is truly your lifeblood — unless every time you drink coffee, you’re also drinking spoonful upon spoonful of refined sugar or artificial sweeteners. They may be zero-calorie, but artificial sweeteners are downright harmful to your health.

Some people’s Starbucks orders are downright ridiculous, racking up extra servings of saturated fat and simple syrup. There are ways to order to make your drink healthier, but your best (and cheapest) option is to make a delicious cup of coffee at home. Simply add one or a few of these healthy ways to sweeten your coffee instead.