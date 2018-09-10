When you’re thinking about what’s safe to eat and what’s not, a few things probably come to mind. For one, you want to make sure your food hasn’t gone bad. You also want to make sure it’s relatively nutritious. You might have your blood pressure in mind, or heart disease. But one thing that you might not be thinking about is a huge risk: cancer.

Everyday Foods That Increase Your Risk of Cancer Gallery

The foods you eat can play a role in whether or not you endure a cancer diagnosis later in life. Of course, it’s not the only factor — and compared with larger influences such as whether or not you smoke cigarettes, your genetic history, and pure chance, your diet is relatively less influential. However, if you’re minimizing your risk, it can’t hurt to pay some attention to what’s on your plate.

Many people are unaware of the relationship between food and cancer — or, if they are aware, there are some serious misunderstandings. For instance, many people believe that certain types of fat increase the risk of cancer. However, according to the American Cancer Society, there is no solid evidence to show any kind of fat makes an impact in cancer risk (though fats do have an impact on other aspects of your health).

Luckily, the American Cancer Society (ACS) compiled the results of hundreds of accredited studies in order to create a simple guide on their website answering all of the questions you might have regarding food and cancer. After consulting their resources and the results of research, these are the foods that could actually increase your risk of cancer.