Disney’s New Health Restaurant Is Blowing Our Minds

People don’t exactly visit Disney parks for the health factor — but this is a nice plus. Kids adore the Mickey-eared treats, candy, and milkshakes galore offered at the famous park, but once you grow older and realize that ice cream for breakfast isn’t the best idea, all the indulging can get a little old.

Animal Kingdom has just opened a new restaurant, Satu'li Canteen, that’s hopping on board with America’s healthy fast-casual restaurant trend. You can find the restaurant in the new Pandora area of the Disney park, themed after the film Avatar.

Like Sweetgreen, Dig Inn, and Chop’t, this restaurant offers a “build your own bowl” side of their menu, providing 48 different ways to construct a healthy meal. You choose a base of grains or greens, add a protein, and flavor the rest with a sauce. Their sauce options all sound so delectable and distinct from basic dressings and flavors that we really aren’t sure which we would pick first; they include Charred Onion Chimichurri, Black Bean Vinaigrette, and Creamy Herb Dressing.

We’ve heard around the block that a fan favorite is to pair grilled chicken with the Charred Onion Chimichurri — but we’re sure none of the 48 menu options would disappoint.

All of the bowls, regardless of your order, are topped off with yogurt-vinegar boba balls — an exotic and uniquely flavorful garnish to an otherwise classic American-style meal. The boba balls keep the dish interesting and exotic, transporting diners to another planet with their plate.

David Roark/Walt Disney World Resort

Also exceptional from the other restaurants at the park is this menu’s health factor. These bowls are crazy good for you, and the chefs even cook the meat before your eyes so you know they’re cooking it well. The result is a restaurant experience that entertains your imagination and your taste buds. All that’s left to completely take the experience to another world is painting the waiters and waitresses blue like Avatar’s aliens — we’ll put in our request to Disney as soon as we can. And after that, we’re headed down to Florida to taste the magic for ourselves.