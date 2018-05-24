Is any season more sublime than summer? We don’t think so. Summertime means long days, warm weather, and plenty of opportunities to spend your weekends eating and drinking outside in the park or at the beach. And while we think we do summer pretty well here in the United States with our own beaches, summertime festivals, holidays, and traditions, we have nothing on the rest of the world. There are some summertime celebrations that aren’t known here but should be celebrated.

While we get outside and grill on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July , we have nothing on St. John's Eve, better known as Midsummer in Europe. Though different cultures and countries celebrate this holiday differently, the festivities often include bonfires, flowers, dancing, and plenty of iconic summertime foods.So this summer, rethink a quiet day indoors or your everyday walk in the park. Take a cue from another culture and go race some boats, throw tomatoes at some friends, or go on a picnic. But do all these things with a twist of inspiration from these summer traditions from around the world that Americans should adopt